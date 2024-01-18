N9.8b Life Assurance for all Federal government workers

FEC has approved the sum of N9.8b for the Group Life Assurance for all Federal government workers.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris made this known on Wednesday, January 17, after the first Federal Executive Council Meeting for the Year 2024, presided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister disclosed that the council approved the assurance request as submitted by the Head of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Idris also made known that about 12 companies are involved including the Nigerian Insurance companies.