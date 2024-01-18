NCC orders MTN, Glo to resolve issues within 21-day

Reuben Mouka
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS
NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION
In a Press Statement entitled
Re: PRE-DISCONNECTION NOTICE
- On January 8, 2024 the Nigerian Communications Commission published a Pre-Disconnection Notice informing subscribers of the approval granted to MTN Nigerian Communications Plc. (MTN) to commence the phased disconnection of Globacom Limited (Glo) with effect from January 18, 2024 due to long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.
- In granting the approval, the Commission was deeply conscious of the potential impacts of the decision on consumers and therefore continued to engage both parties to facilitate a resolution which prioritizes and protects consumer interest and the seamless operation of the national telecoms network.
- The Commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them. For this reason, and in exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the Commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from today, 17 January, 2024.
- Whilst the Commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period, the Commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees. It is OBLIGATORY that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees in the telecom industry keep to the terms and conditions of their licenses, especially as contained in their interconnection agreements.
- Earlier,
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says Globacom customers will be barred from calling MTN lines owing to non-settlement of interconnect charges
- This is according to a Monday statement by NCC Director of Public Affairs Department Reuben Muoka.
- “Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case,” he said.
- “The commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.”
- According to him, once the notice expires, “subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.
- “The partial disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to the Globacom network.”
- Five years ago, MTN had acted upon an NCC directive and disconnected Glo customers over a N4bn debt.