Police, RRS rescue man trying to commit suicide

Around 11: 25 a.m. today, our operatives in Igando rescued a man trying to commit suicide by jumping in front of speeding vehicles on LASU – Iyana Iba Expressway.

With the assistance of passers-by, he was restrained.

His family was contacted and he has been handed over to them for maximum attention.

Meanwhile our team are presently in Bamgbose, Lagos Island, where violence broke out between two groups over the death of a young man.

Several arrests have been made and the crisis de-escalated.Normalcy has returned to the area.

Joint teams of police operatives from divisions, Area Command and RRS are still on ground monitoring the situation.