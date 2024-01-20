Amended 20-count charges against Emefiele

Dated 17th January 2024, the amendment says :

That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of 37 (Nos.) Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the cost of Eight Hundred and Fifty-Four Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N854,700,000.00) only to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and you thereby committed an offence

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of 1 (No.) Toyota Avalon at the cost of Ninety-Nine Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (N99,900,000.00) only to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and thereby committed an offence.

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of 1 (No.) Toyota Landcruiser V8 at the cost of Seventy-three Million and eight hundred Thousand Naira (N73,800,000.00) only to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and you thereby committed an offence.

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of 2 (Nos.) Toyota Hilux Shell Specification Vehicles at the cost of Forty-Four Million Two hundred thousand Naira (N44,200,000.00) only to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and you thereby committed an offence.

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of 1 (Nos.) Toyota Land Cruiser VXR V8 (CONTRACT NO: PO026821) at the cost of Sixty Nine Million Naira (N69,000,000.00) only to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and you thereby committed an offence.

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of 1 (Nos.) Toyota Land Cruiser VXR V8 at the cost of Sixty Nine Million Naira (N69,000,000.00) only (CONTRACT NO: PO26822) to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and you thereby committed an offense.

That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in December, 2014 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to confer a corrupt advantage on your wife, Omoile Margret, and brother-in-law Omoile Macombo by awarding a contract for the total renovation of the CBN Governor’s Residence lying, being and situate at No. 2 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos in the sum of Eighty Two Million, Eighty-Six Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-Nine Naira, Thirty Kobo (N 82,086,129.30) to Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Limited, a company wherein the duo are directors and majority shareholders and you thereby committed an offence.

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in December 2014 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to confer a corrupt advantage on Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Limited, an incorporated company known to act subject to your influence by awarding in favor of the said company, a contract for the total renovation of the CBN Governor’s Residence lying, being and situate at No. 2 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos in the sum of Eighty Two Million, Eighty-Six Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty- Nine Naira, Thirty Kobo (N 82,086,129.30) and you thereby committed an offence.

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in March, 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to confer a corrupt advantage on Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Limited, an incorporated company known to act subject to your influence by awarding in favor of the said company, a contract for the external renovation of the CBN Governor’s Residence lying, being and situate at No. 2 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos in the sum of Ninety Nine Million, Eighty and Twenty-Six Thousand, Four hundred and Fifty-Two, Naira, Forty-Seven Kobo (N 99,826,452.47) and you thereby committed an offence.

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in March, 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to confer a corrupt advantage on your wife, Omoile Margret, and brother in-law Omoile Macombo by awarding a contract for the external renovation of the CBN Governor’s Residence lying, being and situate at No. 2 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos in the sum of Ninety Nine Million, Eighty and Twenty Six Thousand, Four hundred and Fifty Two, Naira, Forty Seven Kobo (N 99,826,452.47) to Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Limited, a company wherein the duo are directors and majority shareholders and you thereby committed an offence.

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in April, 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor, of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to confer a corrupt advantage on Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Limited, an incorporated company known to act subject to your influence, by approving the payment of the total sum of Ninety Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Eight Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixteen Naira, Thirty Eight Kobo (N97,998,416.38) in favour of the said company for the supply of office Furniture to Central Bank of Nigeria and you thereby committed an offence.

*That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in April, 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor, of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to confer a corrupt advantage on your wife, Omoile Margret, and brother in-law Omoile Macombo by approving the payment of the total sum of Ninety Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Eight Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixteen Naira, Thirty Eight Kobo (N97,998,416.38) in favour of Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Limited, a company wherein the duo are directors and majority shareholders for the supply of office Furniture to Central Bank of Nigeria and you thereby committed an offence.