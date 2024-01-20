Comedian, AY’s marriage crashing ? wife alleges abuse

AY Makun, the Nigerian comedian, and Mabel, his wife, have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumours that all is not well between them.

The entrepreneur cried out over an alleged threat to her life.

Earlier on Thursday, Mabel claimed that someone was after her life. Although she did not mention names, she said should anything happen to her, “there is one person to be held responsible”.

The mother of two also said she was heading to the police station to report the matter.

“The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand and if anything happens to me, there is just one person to be held responsible. Headed to the police station,” she wrote.

In another post, the interior designer said she has been “abused mentally for way too long”.

“Been abused mentally and all round for way too long and I have had enough,” she added.

The lovebirds are no longer following each other on Instagram.

As of the time of this report, the comedian has not reacted to his wife’s claims.

AY and Mabel got married in Lagos on November 29, 2008. Their union is blessed with two children