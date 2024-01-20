Court asks Emefiele to still enjoy his bail

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court which is trying him granted the plea of Emefiele’s legal team to be allowed to continue to enjoy the bail conditions earlier granted him by the court.

Justice Hamza Muazu fixed commencement of proceedings in the trial for February 12.

The former CBN governor was initially arraigned on November 17, 2023, on a six-count charge, of leveraging his position to bestow corrupt advantages upon a staff member, Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro.

He was granted bail on the sum of N300m and two sureties in like sum on November 22, 2023.

He was, however, re-arraigned last Thursday under the amended charges.

His legal team requested an adjournment to enable them study the new charges.

The defence counsel, Emefiele’s lead counsel, Mathew Burkaa (SAN), enjoined the court to

allow the ex-CBN governor to continue to enjoy the conditions of the bail earlier granted him by the court.

The EFCC counsel raised no objections to the plea on bail conditions, saying they (prosecutors) needed the accused person to be healthy to attend trial.

Justice Muazu then adjourned the trial to February 12 and 13, 2024 while granting the plea on the condition of the bail.