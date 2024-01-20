Man identifies headless corpse in Yola hotel as ex-wife

A man has told the Adamawa State Police Command that he was the husband of a woman killed on Thursday at a hotel in the capital, Yola.

The man said the marriage lasted until last month.

A suspected ritual killer had on Thursday taken the said woman to the hotel, Happy Day Guest Inn, beheaded her and sneaked out of the hotel with her head.

The report has it that on Thursday, January 18 a man checked into the hotel with the lady at

out 7 pm.

Her headless body was later found by the hotel workers while the man reportedly fled with the head.

It was a scene of horror on Friday morning when staff members of a hotel woke to find the decapitated body of a woman in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

According to one of the staff members, the man drugged his victim before cutting off her head.

The staff member who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “This is a rude shock. He left the hotel after one and a half hours, purportedly to pick up some items at a nearby store.”

The state police command confirmed the incident on Friday morning.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Suleiman Nguroje said, “Yes, a lady was found dead in a hotel here in Yola, this morning.

“Some narcotics were also recovered from the room. But at the moment, we’re still investigating because we currently have three suspects in our custody in connection to the crime.”

The ex-husband of the deceased, Auwal Garba, however, confirmed to the Police yesterday evening that the deceased, who he identified as Bilkisu Alhaji Idi, was his wife until he divorced her last month.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who provided the update on the incident, said Auwal Garba had asserted that Bilkisu was his wife who he had married about six years ago.

Garba allegedly added that the marriage was blessed with a child, and that the late Bilkisu called him on the day of her death that she wished to speak with her child.

He said he could not grant the wish as the child was away with his grandmother