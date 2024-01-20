Nigerians Make-U-Turn, Call For Betta Edu’s Reinstatement

The embarrassed and embattled Minister us saying that the controversial Funds Received Presidential Approval

“The instructions to release 3 billion Naira is clearly written in the said document.

What does this mean? The buck stops at the table of Tinubu, he should be accountable for this.

Betta Edu, who serves at the behest of the president, may just have been acting on instructions.

Betta Edu may be neat after all.”

These are the expressed thoughts as Nigerians make-u-turn, call for Betta Edu reinstatement as Minister, say funds received presidential approval

Nigerians on social media are even calling for the immediate reinstatement of Dr. Betta Edu as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

According to Sodiq Tade, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who voiced his criticism over the suspension of Dr Betta Edu as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, argues that the suspension is both unfair and pointless, emphasizing that the funds in question had received approval from the presidency.

Expressing his stance on his verified X account, Tade highlighted that assigning blame to Dr Betta Edu would be unjust, considering the active involvement of the presidency in approving the said funds.

He further pointed out that the approval had come through Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President.

Tade’s post, as sighted maintained that the Minister should be reinstated.

Continuing, Sodiq said that the suspension is pointless now that we know that she got approval from Gbajabiamila and, in extension, the presidency. It will be unfair to her to take the fall for something that the presidency is actively involved.