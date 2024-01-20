Tinubu renews Farah as NITT boss

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Dr. Bayero Farah as Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, of Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria for a second term of four years.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the institute, Mr. John Kolawale, and made available to newsmen in Zaria on Friday.

He said the appointment was with effect from Jan.13.

” The reappointment notice was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Sen. George Akume.

According to him, the reappointment is in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology Act, 1986 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

He said Farah possessed track record of sterling and exceptional performance which led to the massive and unprecedented transformation of NITT to its unrivaled status since inception in 1986.

Kolawale said the director-general joined the services of NITT in 1994 as a Senior Staff Development Officer, having earlier worked as a classroom teacher and later as a National Population Census Cartographic Officer.

He rose through the ranks to the position of Director in 2013 and substantive DG/CEO on Jan.13, 2020.