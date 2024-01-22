Lagos shuts Katangua, Oke Afa markets !

The Lagos state government has sealed Katangua and Oke Afa markets, respectively, over environmental sanitation violations.

The two markets were shut down for filth and various environmental infractions.

In the past, the state government has enforced closures in several other markets throughout the state for violations of environmental sanitation standards.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi confirmed the closure of the two markets on Sunday.

Announcing the update on X on Sunday, Ajayi said: “Katangua market was sealed today, January 21, 2024, by the monitoring and compliance team of LAWMA due to gross environmental sanitation violations.

“Oke Afa Market, Isolo was sealed up due to environmental sanitation and poor waste disposal practices today, January 21, 2024, by the Monitoring and Compliance Department.”