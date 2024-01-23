LASTMA, LASEMBUS Rescue Multiple Accident victims

By Felix Mordi

A victim of a multiple accident at Anthony, on the Gbagada/Oshodi Expressway in Lagos, was on Sunday, January 21, rescued in a joint operation carried out by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASEMBUS).

The accident that occurred inward Gbagada, involved three vehicles, a Suzuki’ mini bus, a Toyota Corolla car and a Toyota Venza.

A preliminary investigation conducted by LASTMA, according to the Agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, was due to brake failure on the part of the the Suzuki bus, marked EKY 299 YC.

The speeding driver, was said to be contesting the right of way (R.O.W) with other vehicles when the vehicle developed brake malfunctioning, and consequently rammed into the two other cars with registration numbers GGE 824 JA and KSF 954 HG, respectively.

The victim was said to had sustained serious internal injuries and was rushed to the General Hospital, Ikeja, by officials of LASAMBUS, even as the accidental vehicles were evacuated from the road and the case handed over to Ilupeju Police Division for further investigation

LASTMA General, Bakare-Oki Olalekan has however, appealed to motoring public to desist from competing right of way with other vehicles, and ensure that their vehicles’ brake system are in good condition before embarking on any journey.