Mum throws 5-Month-Old Baby Into River, Rescued

By Felix Mordi

A five-month-old baby has been rescued from the wicked attempt by its biological mother to drown it.

The said mother, 30-year-old Oluwabunmi Ajayi, was alleged to had dropped the baby in a river in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Sunday, January 21, at about 7:30pm when a man, identified as Olusola Sonaya, got a glimpse of the the unholy act and raced to the baby’s rescue.

In a press statement issued by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, the baby was rushed to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), for immediate medical attention and examination, and has survived the trauma.

“The mother has been apprehended and currently under observation, to ascertain her mental health. Effort has been made to contact relatives or the husband to hand over the baby in the hospital, for appropriate welfare”, the statement concluded.

Police Launch Manhunt for Killers of 24-Yr-Old Abandoned Man

In a related development, the lifeless body of a male victim has been dropped in the Kadesh area of Ogijo, Ogun State.

The incident, which aroused the curiosity of a concerned citizen to lodging a complaint to the police, is currently receiving the attention of Police detectives in the area.

According to the command’s spokesperson,

“Based on the report, detectives from the Ogijo Division were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered the fresh body of a young male adult, estimated to be around 24 years old. The victim’s personal information has not yet been ascertained.

“The corpse was found in an isolated bush, and the area was immediately cordoned off. The Police promptly evacuated the body and transferred it to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Mortuary in Sagamu”, Odutola stated.

Further more, according to the command’s image maker, “No one has reported a case of missing person fitting the description, and no family member has come forward to file a complaint of a missing person”.

She stated that, the police have launched an active investigation, to identify the culprits behind this heinous act, adding that “the command remains supportive and committed to ensuring that such act of cruelty and brutal inhumanity is nipped in the bud”.