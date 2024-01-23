Opinion: Call for Osimhen to support teammates to score if he can’t

Someone should tell Victor Osimhen to take off the crown and royal regalia of African Player of the Year if he wants to make an impact in this tournament and possibly retain his crown.

It is either he is over protecting himself, his career and future by not wanting to take risk in this tournament or he is simply prestige, privileges, prominence and pleasure of the palace to get a grip of him thus, slowing him down with and by the razzmatazz of royalty.

It is obvious that he has allowed the crown to be a burden on him thus, hitting him in every game with the pressure of either “I MUST SCORE” or “YOU SEE, IF I DON’T SCORE, NO ONE ELSE CAN.”

Yes, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown but, Osimhen should also be told that in as much as he is a goal scorer of proven reputation, he should equally be an assist.

In other words, he should be supporting his teammates to score if he can’t.

Osimhen should be told that he has a lot to prove in this tournament. Of course, he came into the tournament with a crown, he therefore must justify his kingship.

Winning the Player of The Year is sweet but retaining the crown is of course, sweeter. Nwankwo Kanu is the only Nigerian to have won the Player of The Year twice. Winning it a second time will be a glorious experience for Osimhen but that is attached if not tied to this tournament.

Beyond the African Player of The Year crown, winning AFCON will be a more glorious feat even if a second Player of The Year award is missed. A lot must be committed to achieving this feat and it is up to Osimhen to make hay now that the sun is shining.

© DESMOND EKWUEME

