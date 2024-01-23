Ronke Oshodi assures MC Oluomo amid Koko Zaria’s betrayal

Nigeria Nollywood Actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has sent encouraging words to NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo.

According to reports, the former Lagos NURTW boss has fallen out with his right-hand man, Koko Zaria following his replacement.

Koko has now pitched a tent with the new NURTW boss, Mustafa Sago while MC Oluomo has been transferred to Abuja.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos of him, Ronke sent encouraging words to him, assuring him that he would overcome.

“You will overcome”.

The movie star, however, locked her comment section to avoid negative comments from netizens.

At the time of reporting, the likes of Fausat Balogun, Bose Aregbesola, Semilore Pweety, Yomi Dash Lanso, Adekola Tijani, Kemi Korede, Ibrahim Chatta, and even MC Oluomo himself had liked the post.