Six Football Fans Die Celebrating Country’s 1-0 win at AFCON

Six supporters of national team lost their lives while celebrating their country’s first victory at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Guinean Football Federation, Feguifoot, told newsmen yesterday that the incident took place during a celebratory event on the streets of Conakry, the capital of Guinea.

Guinea emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over The Gambia in their second group game in Ivory Coast on Friday night, sparking joyous celebrations throughout the West African nation.

“What is important is that our fans and the public celebrate in a very measured fashion,” Feguifoot media manager Amadou Makadji told newsmen.

“They have to be very careful to not put themselves in danger, because the goal of football is to bring joy and not leave families bereaved. We do not want deaths to mourn, so we call on everyone to celebrate but to take care of themselves so that nothing happens to them,” Makadji stated.

Thanks to a goal by Aguibou Camara, Guinea now sits second in Group C with four points, two behind reigning champions Senegal but three ahead of third-placed, five-time winners Cameroon, while the Gambians remain bottom with one point.

Meanwhile, Pascal Feindouno, one of the star players in the Guinea sides that reached three straight quarter-finals between 2004 and 2008, also urged the country’s fans to be calm.