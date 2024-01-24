Don’t have children you can’t train, FG warns parents

The minister said the warning is necessary to avoid cases of child molestation, domestic abuse and other forms of abuse.

Women Affairs Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has cautioned parents against giving out their children as domestic helpers or for adoption.

Ms Kennedy-Ohanenye gave the warning on Tuesday at a New Year party to celebrate school children.

The minister said the warning is necessary to avoid cases of child molestation, domestic abuse and other forms of abuse.

The minister said the adoption of children should be within the confines of the law and closely monitored to ensure they were not molested or abused.

“I urge parents, don’t have children you can’t train; these are some of the reasons these children are suffering.

“It is unfair and very bad that you have children you cannot train and subject them to so much suffering,” she said.

According to the minister, some parents give their children to help others but don’t look out to know if the child is okay.

“So, even the teachers should take note, ask the child questions and report back because the teachers are already aware that when you maltreat a child, it is a crime.

“We have mobile courts to report those that have molest or defile these children,” she said.

On the issue of house help, the minister emphasised that they must be of age and should not be maltreated under any circumstance.

Also, Rep Kafilat Ogbara, house committee chair on women affairs, noted that children were the future of every nation, so their role in nation-building must be understood.

She urged children not to let anyone restrict them to believing there is a ‘no-go area’ for them.

Asmau Muhammed-Ignamus, Gombe State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, stressed that the Child Rights Act would protect their rights and dignity.

According to her, the Gombe government has already adopted the act to protect children.

(NAN)