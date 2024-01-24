FG, states, LGs share N1.1 trillion from December 2023 allocation

FAAc said that from the N1.127 trillion, the federal government received N383.872 billion, States got N396.693 billion and the LGCs N288.928 billion.

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N1.127 trillion in December 2023 federal revenue among the federal government, states and Local Government Councils (LGCs).

This was disclosed in a communique by the FAAC at its January meeting, chaired by the accountant general of the federation, Oluwatoyin Madein.

According to the communique, the N1.127 trillion revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N363.188 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N458.622 billion, and electronic money transfer levy (EMTL) revenue of N17.855 billion.

It also comprised an exchange difference revenue of N287.743 billion.

“Total revenue of N1,674 billion was available in the month of December 2023. Total deduction for cost of collection was N62.254 billion; total transfers, interventions and refunds was N484.568 billion.

“Gross statutory revenue of N875.382 billion was received. This was lower than the N882.56 billion received in the month of November 2023 by N7.178 billion.

“The gross revenue available from VAT was N492.506 billion. This was higher than the N360.455 billion available in the month of November 2023 by N132.051 billion,” it said.

The communique also said that from the N1.127 trillion total distributable revenue, the federal government received N383.872 billion, the state governments received N396.693 billion and the LGCs N288.928 billion.

“From the N363.188 billion distributable statutory revenue, the federal government received N173.729 billion, the state governments received N88.118 billion, and the LGCs received N67.935 billion.

“The sum of N33.406 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

“The federal government received N68.793 billion, the state governments received N229.311 billion, and the LGCs received N160.518 billion from the N458.622 billion distributable VAT revenue.

“From the N17.855 billion EMTL, the federal government received N2.678 billion, the state governments received N8.928 billion, and the LGCs received N6.249 billion,” it said.

It said that in December 2023, companies’ income tax (CIT), excise duty, petroleum profit tax (PPT), VAT and EMTL increased significantly, while oil and gas royalties decreased substantially.

FAAC said import duty and CET levies decreased marginally.

It added that the balance in the ECA was $473.754 million