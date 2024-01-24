Ghana sacks coach Hughton after AFCON failure

Absysmal failure if Ghana at the ongoing AFCON is having consequences.

Chris Hughton has been sacked as coach of Ghana after the Black Stars’ early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hughton’s side failed to win any of their three group-stage matches in Cote D’Ivoire, picking up only two points and finishing third in Group B.

A statement from the Ghana Football Federation on Tuesday stated the sack of the Englishman was decided by the executive council.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect.

The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars,” the statement read

Despite the disappointing draw against Mozambique on Monday, Ghana still had a chance of qualifying for the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

However, Cameroon ensured that never happened as they beat The Gambia 3-2 on Tuesday to confirm the elimination of the Black Stars from the tournament.