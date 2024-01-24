Man dies after sex romp with married woman in Ondo hotel

A man identified as Abiodun Akintomowo has died after allegedly having a sex romp with a married woman suspected to be his girlfriend in a popular hotel in Ondo town, Ondo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened in a hotel located in the Akinjagunla area of the community on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

According to reports, the woman raised the alarm when the deceased collapsed in the hotel room after the alleged sex romp.

The manager of the hotel and some residents were said to have raced to the scene and made frantic efforts to rescue the man. He was later confirmed dead.

The management of the hotel then reported the matter at the Yaba Divisional Police Station in the community.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, January 23, said two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a man.

The PPRO said one of them was a girlfriend of the deceased while the second suspect was the owner of the hotel where the incident happened.

“The man (deceased) was not feeling alright after the sexual intercourse with the lady in the hotel, so he was rushed to the hospital and later died. The two suspects are still in our custody,” Odunlami stated.

She said an investigation into the matter was still ongoing while the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of a hospital in the town.