N4bn Fraud: EFCC arraigns Obiano today, charges against him

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, on Wednesday, arraign former Governor Willie Obiano of of Anambra State before a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged money laundering during his tenure.

The EFCC alleged that Obiano misappropriated public funds to the tune of N4.8 billion belonging to the Anambra State government while he was in office between 2014 and 2022.

The EFCC Director of Legal and Prosecution, Slyvanus Tahir (SAN) will lead 8 other counsels in the trial of the former governor.

Some of the charges read: “That you, Chief Willie Maduabuchi Obiano, whilst being the executive governor of Anambra State of Nigeria between March 2014 – March 2022, sometime between 7th February, 2018 to 18th February, 2019 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, indirectly transferred through Mr Willie Nwokoye, your then principal private secretary, the sum of N156,800.00 only from the Anambra State Government Security Vote Account No: 5030050875 domiciled in Fidelity Bank Pic into the Fidelity Bank Plc Account No: 6060018819 belonging to C.I. Patty Ventures Nigeria Limited (an entity that had no business relationship with the Anambra State Government), which

funds were dissipated for purposes unrelated/unconnected with the security affairs of Anambra State, which you reasonably ought to have known that such funds formed part of the proceeds of your unlawful act, to wit: (Stealing and Corruption) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) in 2012 and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.