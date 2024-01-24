Ogun Speaker Impeached !

Combined security forces have taken over the Ogun State House of Assembly’s complex in Abeokuta, following the impeachment of Olakunle Oluomo as the speaker.

Olumo, representing Ifo I constituency, was impeached on Tuesday, during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi.

He was impeached due to allegations of gross misconduct which bothers on high handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance and poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves.

In his stead, the Assembly equally elected Oludaisi Elemide (Odeda constituency) as the new speaker.

A member representing Yewa North 1, Adegoke Adeyanju, moved the motion for the speaker’s impeachment while it was seconded by Ademola Adeniran (Sagamu II constituency).

Adeyanju had entered the assembly chamber with the Maze in company of other lawmakers.

Speaking to newsmen after being elected as the new speaker, Elemide asked the people of the state should expect the best from him.

“We are law abiding legislators. We want the world to know that there has been a change in leadership. 18 members signed for me to be the speaker. People should remain calm. We are in custody of all the authority of the house. We are saying that the new leadership will support the governor. The governor does not know anything about this impeachment,” he said.

Just after the impeachment, amild drama happened as Police, DSS takeover the lawmakers complex, search lawmakers vehicles

At Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, shortly after news of the impeachment filtered in, security forces stormed the assembly complex.

The security personnel including the police, DSS, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were in large numbers at the assembly complex.

The main entrance of the assembly was blocked with a security van and prevented vehicular movement into and exit the complex.

Some of the security agents forced one of the lawmakers, Adeyanju, to open his car for a search within the assembly complex.

Adeyanju, better known as Awoso, played a key role in the impeachment process as the mover of the motion.

Security agents led by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, asked him to open his white Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) for a search, a development which drew the ire of his colleagues.

They protested the search, saying a lawmaker has immunity against such search within the assembly complex.

The lawmaker described the search as embarrassment, saying the security fired shot at his vehicle’s trye and almost hit his leg.

“I asked the Commissioner of police why are they searching my vehicle? He said ‘there is an ammunition in my vehicle.’ I opened my vehicle, the CP and other security agents were there, they searched everywhere, they even searched the engine. They did not see a knife not to talk of an ammunition,” the lawmaker told newsmen.

Alamutu while speaking with newsmen admitted that a search was conducted on Awoso’s vehicle but said nothing was found.

There was an information that somebody was holding onto the maze and that there is firearm. That was why we conducted a search, but since nothing was found, at least we have clarified our conscience and worked on the information we had,” Alamutu said.