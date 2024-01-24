Tinubu Hosts US Secretary Of State At Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosted the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday. Blinken arrived Nigeria on Tuesday.

Blinken arrived Nigeria on Tuesday evening for a bilateral meeting as part of his four-nation African tour.

Apart from Nigeria, Blinken will visit Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, and Angola as he seeks to reinforce the US commitment to stronger relations with democracies in the subregion amid global crises.

He was received at the forecourt of President Tinubu’s office around 6.55pm.

Among top government officials who welcomed him were Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris and Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake.

After the bilateral, he is due to have a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar before his departure later this evening for Lagos where he will meet with the business community on Wednesday.

