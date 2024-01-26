Africa Cup of Nations fixtures; time, date, venue

The matches in the six group stages of the ongoing African Cup of Nations wrapped up on Wednesday with teams believed to be underdogs crashing out of the tournament and the least expected advancing to Round of 16.

The host nation, Cote d’Ivoire completed the fourth third-place spot after Morocco beat Zambia 1-0 to maintain the Group F lead with seven points.

Only one among the Northern African teams was able to make it with former Champions Algeria scooping just two points in the tournament. Tunisia also couldn’t get past the three teams in its group leading to its coach parting ways with the Carthage Eagles.

Namibia and Mauritania are the most shocking teams that advanced to the last 16 stage.

Below are the last-16 pairings in the tournament including their venue.

Saturday

In Bouake

Angola v Namibia (6:00pm)

In Abidjan

Nigeria v Cameroon (9:00pm)

Sunday

In Abidjan

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea (6:00pm)

Egypt v Democratic Republic of Congo (8:00pm)

Monday

In Abidjan

Cape Verde v Mauritania (6:00pm)

In Yamoussoukro

Senegal v Ivory Coast (8:00pm)

Tuesday

In Korhogo

Mali v Burkina Faso (6:00pm)

In San Pedro

Morocco v South Africa (8:00pm)