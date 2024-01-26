Akpabio declares ‘Senate Online Loan Application’ as fake

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described as fake an online loan application ascribed to the Senate.

Akpabio made this known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyibo, on Thursday.

The statement said: “The attention of the Office of the President of the Senate has been drawn to a fake ‘N200,000 Palliative Loan By the Senate’ bearing the picture of Senator Godswill Akpabio with the coat of Arms and Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) logo on the Facebook handle of one Templeshort requesting unsuspecting members of the public to apply and ‘Get instant Loan Approval’.

“We wish members of the public to know that this advertisement did not emanate from the Office of the President of the Senate but it is the handiwork of fraudsters and unscrupulous elements who are out to exploit hapless Nigerians.

The general public should note that the Office of the President of the Senate have nothing to do with Templeshort and does not in any way have any connection with anyone operating a Facebook handle by the name Templeshort.

“The President of the Senate does not and is not operating any loan programme or palliative arrangement; neither is Senator Godswill Akpabio working in conjunction with the CBN or any other financial institution on any loan facility as palliative.

“We, therefore, advise members of the public to be wary of these criminal elements, who are experts in employing underhand methods to prey on unsuspecting Nigerians and disregard this advertisement and similar advertisements purportedly being sponsored online by the Senate for loans or palliative. No such loan or palliative exists in the office of the President of the Senate or in the name of Senator Godswill Akpabio.”