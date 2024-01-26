Kidnapped Ogun banker found in Niger

A staff member of a Microfinance bank at Kemta Oloko, Abeokuta, Mr Olumide Openaike, who has been missing since Wednesday, January 17, has been found in Mokwa, Niger State.

The wife of the banker, who also works at a microfinance bank in Onikolobo, Abeokuta, Temitope, broke the news to our correspondent on Thursday .

She said, “I am happy to tell you that my husband has been found in a place called Mokwa in Niger State. He called me on Tuesday afternoon.

“He got the phone from one of the residents there because he said those who abducted him collected his phone. We then told him to make a report at the police station there; the police officer on duty who spoke to us said he was in Mokwa.

“Transportation money was then arranged and sent to him; he got to Ibadan yesterday, Wednesday, where he slept. His family members are at Ibadan. He will be back in Abeokuta today.”

The victim had left home for his workplace on Wednesday, January 17, failed to return home.

A viral WhatsApp message had announced the missing banker and father of one said to be a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Zonal Headquarters, Ogun Province 28.

The WhatsApp message partly reads, “Please, I want to let you all know that Mr. Openaike Francis Olumide has been missing since yesterday, Wednesday (17/1/2024) in the morning on his way to his working place. That was when we last heard from him till now. No one has seen or heard anything about him which has never happened before. RCCG Ogun 28 brethren and his family have been in great shock and confusion for his disappearance.”

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident .