Lagos insists: No going back on Styrofoam ‘take away’ packs ban

The Lagos State Government has maintained that there is no going back on the total ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam and single-use plastics in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, spoke on behalf of the state on Thursday

He affirmed this at a consultative meeting of the state with representatives of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and Restaurant and Food Services Proprietor Association of Nigeria at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

Wahab said enough damage has already been done to the health of the people and the state of the environment.

He said the only moratorium that the state is offering all producers and distributors of styrofoam is to delay the commencement of total enforcement of the ban by three weeks.

Wahab added that “the three weeks is enough time for the products already in the state to be exhausted if indeed the stockists are committed.”

The commissioner stressed that the pronouncement on styrofoam ban was placed over three years ago, but no one has summoned the courage to enforce the law till now.

“You will all agree with me that for over three years, this conversation has been ongoing, waiting for when the big bold step of enforcement will be taken,” Wahab said.

He said the number of lives that have been lost through the effect of the use of styrofoam, the destruction of the ecosystem and aquatic lives as well as the menace brought upon the environment cannot be quantified.

“The lives of the residents are far more important than the profit producers set aside for the continuous production of .

“The rippling effect of styrofoam on the health care system is enormous, therefore, the appeal by manufacturers to put the ban on hold is like wanting people to take poison for a longer time to mitigate their commercial losses.

“The havoc and destruction caused to public utility by this product during and after the rainy season is unimaginable. If the producers have been responsible enough to respect the law, government will not have to wade into the matter.

“Government is putting a human face to this ban by giving a three-month moratorium to producers and entrepreneurs in the hospitality business and must bear in mind that leadership and governance involves making tough decisions,” Wahab stated

He noted that producers have a responsibility to society but none has taken steps to be responsible by conducting an environmental impact assessment before commencement of production for public use.

Wahab said the conversation about other types of single-use plastics would continue until a workable solution is reached leading to its ban.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji Tajudeen, also noted that the decision to ban the product was reached following the menace caused by the use of styrofoam in the environment saying “the product is not recyclable, and will remain the same after 100 of years.

“Styrofoam is hazardous to wild and aquatic life and animals often mistake them for food.”

Also, the Managing Director of Lagos State Waste Management Authority, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegeshin said the State Government can no longer continue to watch the styrofoam pack clog the drainage channels bearing in mind that the particular plastic product is hazardous to human health.

“It will be irresponsible for the government to sit and fold its hands because the cost of clearing those packs from tertiary, secondary, and primary drains is very expensive,” he added.

The representatives of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Okpe Sunday and REFSPAN, Olaoye Kazeem pleaded for leniency and for time to allow manufacturers and RESPAN to use existing stock before enforcement commences.

Earlier, Lagos government on Sunday announced a ban on the distribution and use of styrofoam and plastic products in the state.

Such single-use plastic products (SUPs) popularly known as ‘take-away’ packs in Nigeria are commonly used by food vendors, at eateries, and parties, and other celebrations to pack edibles.

These SUPs and styrofoam products often clog drainage channels and canals in Lagos.

It was announced in a statement signed by X Tokunbo Wahab, commissioner for environment and water resources in the state, who said single-use plastics have become a menace.

He also said the ban takes immediate effect.

“Following the menace which single-use plastics especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect”.

“Our state cannot be held hostage to the economic interests of a few wealthy business owners compared to the millions of Lagosians suffering the consequences of indiscriminate dumping of single use plastics and other types of waste”, Wahab stated.

Single-use plastic products (SUPs) are often used once, or for a short period of time, before being disposed. Scientists say the impacts of SUPs waste on the environment and on health can be drastic.

He noted that the larger chunk of littering across major roads and markets which Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) contends with daily is made up of styrofoam.

The Commissioner added that the State Government cannot fold its hands and watch the continued desecration of its environment especially for a coastal city.

He has subsequently directed LAWMA and the Kick Against Indiscipline to immediately commence the implementation of the ban.

He asked two agencies to clamp down on all the production companies and distribution outlets for Styrofoam in the state to prevent further distribution