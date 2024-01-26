‘Liz Anjorin snatches my Husband’. – Woman Cries Out

Lizzy Anjorin’s husband, Lateef Lawal’s senior wife, Folashade has cried out to Nigerians

She said, “He is married to me. We had both a traditional and Muslim wedding, popularly known as Nikkai, in 2017 at my father’s house in Ota, Ogun State. When I met him, he did not have any other wife in his house. He told me he had issues with the two wives (he had married earlier). I then told him that if he wanted me to marry him, he should go back to his wives (and settle their issues). And, he promised to do that. Before I met him, I already had two children, though their father is late.

As our relationship went on, I got pregnant and gave birth to our first child together, called Lateefa on May 30, 2017. I gave birth to the second child, Kadijat, on March 5, 2020, and we did not have any fight..”

“My husband just left the house one day, and told me he was going to work. For about three days after leaving the house, he usually called me and said he was at work. However, I was shocked when I read online that he got married to an actress, Liz Anjorin. At that time, I was nursing a three-months-old, so I wasn’t conversant with happenings online. People just started calling me, and told me to check Gistlover (a blog) that it reported the news of Lateef’s wedding to Liz.

I even told them that it could not be my husband. When I finally checked it, I realised that he was the one, so I started calling him but he did not take my calls. I even sent his friends to him all to no avail. It was after eight months that I was able to get through to him.

Meanwhile, he only responded because I had said I was fed up with the whole issue and would expose him online, because I did not want to die in silence. I was the only one taking care of the children, yet I would go online and be seeing their father with a wealthy actress, eating and spending lavishly. My children are not even going to school anymore, because I could not afford the fees.

Meanwhile, in the house we were residing, the landlord had given me a quit notice, because I was not paying the rent, yet he was also seeing my husband online with a rich person, while we were not paying the rent.

After that, people started speaking to him, and he started calling me once in a while. He said he would give me money to start up a business; but he eventually did not fulfill his promise.”

When there was no one to support me, I went online to solicit for help, and some people came to my aid. Since then, Liz started making trouble with me, claiming that I was lying against her husband. She claimed that her husband did not know me, and that if anyone was claiming to have children for her husband, that person should have a DNA test. She then started tormenting me with the police. She even threatened to kill me.”

Folashade also spoke on her arrest, claiming she was accused of hiring assassins. Her words:

“The policemen seized my phone, claiming there was evidence on it that I sent hired assassins to kill Lati. They also claimed that I was blackmailing Liz. For someone like me that does not even have money to eat; I wonder where I would have got money to hire assassins. Meanwhile, Liz was the one threatening me, that she would kill me, and pay a senior lawyer N10m to bury the case.

There is nothing those policemen did not do to me. They have beaten me. It was even Liz’s vehicle they brought to arrest me. I was accused of cyberstalking, blackmail and threat to life.”