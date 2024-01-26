Redeemed, Six other churches shut over Noise pollution

The Lagos State Government through the state Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has sealed off a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and six other establishments over noise pollution.

LASEPA also sealed Dominion City Church, Red Bar, Farm City, The Odyssey Apartments, Acuma Event Centre and Fortunes Shortlet Apartment.

It will be recalled that the agency had late last year sealed branches of religious centres, such as RCCG, among others over similar environmental offences.

The structures sealed are located in various parts of Lekki Phase 1, Oniru, Lekki and Ajah in the Lagos Island axis of the state.

According to LASEPA, which announced this via its X handle, and monitored on Thursday, stated that the closure of the RCCG and others was in adherence to its mandate to protect the environment from noise pollution and other infractions.

“We have sealed up several establishments including a lounge, bar, event centre, Churches and residential apartments for violating the State’s environmental regulations.

“The measure by the state government has become necessary to address identified instances of noise pollution and other environmental violations.

“LASEPA remains committed to ensuring a peaceful and sustainable environment that is safer, cleaner and environmentally friendly,” it stated