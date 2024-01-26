Victims of Abuja Explosion recuperating.. What really happened ?

Two of the refuse evacuators, who are currently receiving medical attention in Maitama General Hospital, as a result of that load explosion in Abuja are responding to treatment.

The explosion occurred in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory.

YOUNEWS learnt on good authority that a rapid response team and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was deployed to assess the situation and preliminary findings indicate than an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, thereby causing injury to two of the refuse evacuator.

“The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from using metal refuse bins. Instead, we recommend the use of plastic or rubber containers for waste disposal, as they pose a reduced risk of incidents related to overheated metal refuse containers,” the statement said.

In a series of tweets via X on Wednesday, some residents attributed the incident to bomb.

But the FCT police command in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the incident was as a result of an overheated metal refuse bin.

“The FCT Police Command hereby wishes to update the public on an alleged explosion on 24/01/2024 at about 1145 hrs, near a refuse dump outside the Bureau of Public Enterprise premises in Maitama, Abuja.”