AFCON: Nigeria to play Angola in quarterfinals, Feb 2, 6.p.m

Nigeria will face Angola in the quarter-final on Friday, February 2

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Angola in the next round of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria will play the Giant Sable Antelope in the AFCON 2023 Quarter Finals by 6pm, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Ademola Lookman’s brace, each from the two halves of the game, gave Nigeria the win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a hard-fought game.

Moreover, the Super Eagles remain unbeaten in the tournament.

According to CAF Online, Angolan forward, Jacinto Dala says they deserve to qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The team defeated Namibia on Friday 3-0, with Jacinto Dala involved in all three goals.

Worthy of note, Angola have reached the last eight of the tournament for the first time since their run to the semi-finals in 2008.

“We had a good performance today. The team deserved this qualification, and I’m very happy we made it happen.