Dramatic: How three Policemen were kidnapped in Delta

The three riot policemen attached to the Police Mobile Force 51, Oghara, were abducted in the Ohoror community Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The victims, who are inspectors, were members of a team deployed in the area on a security patrol operation.

It was also gathered that the suspected kidnappers also carted away the AK-47 service rifles of the police officers before marching them into the bush.

A senior security official told journalists in Warri on Friday night, “While they were at the nipping point, a young man simply identified as Moses Progress (22), from the Uwheru community, came to inform the team that he was dispossessed of his mobile phone and money by suspected Fulani herdsmen under a nearby bridge while performing rituals to the river goddess.”

Consequently, the leader of the patrol team detailed the three inspectors, armed with their AK-47 rifles, to follow the complainant to the scene.

It was gathered that while waiting for the return of the three inspectors, the remaining members of the team later saw the complainant on top of a speeding motorcycle without the cops.

The source added, “He was stopped to inquire about the three police officers who went with him. It was at that juncture that he told the team that when they got to the scene, they were attacked by six herdsmen and he managed to escape, while the policemen ran in different directions.

“When he told our men that he did not know the whereabouts of the police officers who went with him, there was no other option but to arrest him and the team called for backup.”

A senior police officer at the command headquarters confirmed the incident, noting that frantic efforts were being made to rescue the officers from their abductors.