Kogi: Ahmed Usman Ododo’s Obeisance to Yahaya Bello
January 28, 2024
After taking his oath of office as the new Governor of Kogi State , on Saturday January 27,2024 Ahmed Usman Ododo and his wife went straight to pay obeisance to Alhaji Yahaya Bello, his predecessor in office who played a major role in his emergence .
