Kogi’s new gov, Usman Ododo, retains Yahaya Bello’s commissioners

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has announced the appointment of Dr. Folashade Ayoade as the Secretary to the State Government.

Ayoade was the SSG in the last eight years of the immediate past Governor, Yayaha Bello.

She is from the Kogi West Senatorial district.

The governor also announced the appointment of Ali Bello as the Chief of Staff.

Bello is a nephew of the former governor, and he hails from the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Until his appointment, Bello was with Yakubu Adabenege who is now the Auditor-General of Local Government.

Adabenege was appointed by the former governor two weeks ago.

Also, Suleman Ibrahim was announced as the Director-General, Protocol.

Oladele Nihi was announced as the Chief Press Secretary.

The governor also announced the appointment of some Commissioner-designates majority of whom were former commissioners under the former governor.

They are the former Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo; former Finance Commissioner, Idris Ashiru; former Commissioner for Solid Minerals; Bashir Gegu; former Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones; and the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Deedat

COMMISSIONER – Nominees

1 Farouk Danlami

2 Salami Ozigi-Deedat

3 Basiru Abubakar

4 Adams Abdulaziz

5 Joseph Oluwaseun

6 Muzi Yinusa Abdullahi

7 Wemi Jonze

8 Rabiatu Okute

9 Fanwo Kingsley

10 Fatima Momoh

11 Mohammed Yusuf

12 Timothy Ojoma

13 Sunday Faleke

14 Abanika Taye

15 Asiwaju Idris Asiru

16 Mohammed Adbulmutalib

KEY APPOINTMENTS:

1 Folashade Ayodele Arike — Secretary to State govt

2 Ali Bello — Chief of staff to the Governor

3 Hilary Ojoma — Deputy Chief of Staff

4 Elijah Evinemi — Head of Service

5 Jerry Omodara — State Security Adviser

6 Isah Ismail — Special Adviser on Media

7 Sulaiman Ibrahim — Director-General Protocol

8 Oladele John Niyi — Chief Press Secretary

9 Shaibu Orisa — Director-General Govt House

10 Femi Adegboyega — State Legal Adviser