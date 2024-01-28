Look, Man, it’s 2 nil @ Ademola’s glorious hour !

Super Eagles soar past Cameroon, Lookman double books quarterfinal berth in AFCON

Ademola Lookman’s stunning brace propelled Nigeria to a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Cameroon, securing their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals next weekend.

“It’s a great feeling to contribute to the team and get the win,” Lookman beamed after the match. “We knew Cameroon wouldn’t make it easy, but we stuck to our game plan and it paid off.”

The Atalanta winger opened the scoring in the 36th minute, his clinical finish leaving Andre Onana with no chance in the Cameroonian goal. Nigeria dominated the first half, dictating the tempo and creating several promising opportunities.

“Victor was immense up front today,” coach Jose Peseiro acknowledged. “His work ethic and leadership set the tone for the entire team.”

African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen was a constant threat throughout the match, his tireless pressing and intelligent runs causing Cameroon’s defence.

Interestingly , Lookman the Super Eagles winger, ahead of the match had insisted that his side’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, Round of 16 clash with Cameroon will be a ‘big game’ not only for Jose Peseiro’s men but for Nigeria as a nation.

The Atalanta star also said he is aware of the importance of the huge clash between Nigeria and Cameroon, insisting that the Super Eagles need the support of Nigerians.

The AFCON Round of 16 clash will take place on Saturday night at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

Nigeria has won three, lost one and drawn two of their last six matches against Cameroon.

“Everybody knows the importance of the game, so do I. It is a big, big game for us as a nation, as a team,” Lookman told Hot Sports.

“We are motivated most definitely and we are looking forward to it.”

Lookman added, “We thank you for your blessings as always, your positive prayers and positive energy have been flowing from Nigeria here into Ivory Coast.

“The fans who are here with us in the stadium blowing the trumpets and beating their drums we thank you. Keep on supporting us and keep on being with us because we need you.”

Ademola Lookman Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman (born 20 October 1997) is a professional footballer who plays as a winger for Serie A club Atalanta. Born in England, he plays for the Nigeria national team.

Lookman made his senior debut in 2015, playing as a forward for Charlton Athletic of the Championship. He signed for Everton in January 2017, where he played mainly as a winger. He has represented England from under-19 to under-21 levels. In 2022, Lookman made his debut for Nigeria.