Police, Celebrities kidnaps heighten anxieties for Nigerians

When gold rust, what becomes of iron is the proverbial saying, sending jitters down spines as kidnapping become entrenched in Nigeria.

It’s more of Kidnappers bringing shame on security clampdown.

Anti-kidnapping-effort

Security deployment to foil kidnap attempt are not yielding obvious fruits.

Three riot police inspectors were kidnapped on Friday evening in the Ohoror community, off the East-West Road, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, while gunmen, on Saturday, kidnapped the Oyo State Chairman, of the Tipper, Lorry and Quarry Park Management System, Alhaji Akeem Akintola.

Similarly, on Saturday, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu, Prof Godwin Emezue, was abducted from a petrol station at Umuekwule, Amachara, a community in the Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state

Daredevil kidnappers have continued to unleash terror on citizens in different parts of the country in defiance of security arrangements put in place to tackle the issue of abduction for ransom, which has lately assumed the level of commercial transactions.

Also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Mr Philip Aivoji, who was abducted on Thursday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

As we write, he is still being held by his captors, who have reportedly asked for N200m ransom.

Akintola, popularly known as KUSO, was kidnapped from his residence in the Ajiboye area, Omi Apata, Ibadan.

YOUNEWS learnt that the gunmen reportedly stormed Akintola’s residence in the early hours of Saturday and forcefully took him to an unknown destination.

The Abia State Police Command have also confirmed the abduction of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of ABSU, Prof Emelue, in a statement on Saturday.

A statement by the command spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, said the incident happened around 9.30 pm on Friday.

Chinaka explained that Emezue was abducted from his vehicle and in the company of his wife around 7 pm on Friday.

According to the statement, the incident occurred while the DVC was buying petrol from a filling station in Umuekwu Amachara, near Umuahia.

The statement added, “The hoodlums confiscated his wife’s ATM card, dragged him into a Lexus SUV and drove away with him.

“The command is deploying resources and assets, including intelligence and technical aid, towards unravelling the crime and safely rescuing the victim from his captors.

“We urge Abia people to remain calm and continue their legitimate activities, while maintaining vigilance and being security conscious.”