Police recount gunfire with kidnappers on Lagos- Ibadan express way.. one dies

Ogun State Police Command on Saturday gave details of Aivoji’s abduction, saying efforts had been intensified to secure his release.

In a statement by its spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, the command explained that the PDP chairman was the only one taken away by the abductors as its men engaged the hoodlums in gunfire, which led to the escape of nine of the victims.

The statement read in part, “The Divisional Police Officer of Isara Division…successfully rescued nine out of 10 persons from the suspected kidnappers following a report received on the 25th of January, 2024 at about 1900hrs that suspected hoodlums emerged from the bush near Bamboo area of Ogun State, inward Lagos State, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen barricaded the highway with articulated vehicles, blocking oncoming motorist and started firing indiscriminately, causing a state of commotion and panic, which made motorists to abandon their vehicles and fled for safety into the bush.

“Based on the information, the Divisional Police Officer and his team swiftly raced to the scene together with an Army patrol team on transit, rapidly returning gunfire, which aided the escape of nine kidnapped victims, who later rejoined their vehicles and continued their journey.

“A white Mazda bus registered as LSR 288 XE was slightly damaged, while Eunice Afolake Osalusi ‘f’, Erinfolami Samuel ‘m’, Obafemi Da Altantra ‘m’ and Adeyinka Matthew ‘m’ sustained non-life threatening bullet injuries in their escape attempts; they are recuperating and stable in hospital.

“Sadly, one Bilikisu Kazeem ‘f’, aged 37, gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital. Her remains were immediately collected by her relatives, who were conveying her to the hospital and who declined any autopsy examination by the police.”

The statement added that Aivoji, whose identity was later given by those rescued earlier, was still being held captive, but noted that covert operations were in place to ensure his release.

It added, “The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations has mobilised tactical commanders on joint operations with other security agencies on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, on a tracking mission to ensure that the victim, Philip Aivoji, is rescued unhurt.

“Further updates will be made available to members of the public and motorists are advised to travel safely without panic or fear of attack as CP Abiodun Alamutu is resolute to bring the perpetrators in this instant case to justice.”