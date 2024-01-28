Tinubu Observes Usman Ododo’s Inauguration Ceremony From France

President Bola Tinubu on Saturay, observed the inauguration ceremony of the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo.

This was disclosed in photos by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, and shared on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Ododo, a member of the All Progressives Congress, took his oath of office as the state governor in Lokoja, the state capital on Saturday, following his November 11, 2023 victory.

The new governor took over from his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, whose second term in office has elapsed.

With his swearing-in, Ododo becomes the 5th Executive Governor of the state.

Dignitaries present at the event include Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello among others.

President Tinubu is currently in France according to a statement by his spokesman earlier in the week.