Kidnapping Epidemics : Senate Panics, summons service chiefs

Worried by the worsening abduction epidemic, the Senate on Tuesday summoned the service chiefs over the spate of insecurity across the country.

The Senate also noted that it would meet with President Tinubu for a briefing on the security crisis confronting the nation.

Those invited include the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The Senate observed a minute silence for all the deceased.

Still, on the security challenge, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has advocated the adoption of new strategies to address the widespread insecurity ravaging the country.

Abbas gave the charge on Tuesday at the resumption of plenary from the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Lamenting the worsening security challenges which in the past few weeks led to the death of scores of Nigerians in Plateau, Kaduna, and other parts of the country, Abbas noted that if not adequately addressed, the situation could degenerate to threaten the stability of the nation.

“The time has come to think out of the box and adopt new and contemporary strategies that better respond to the complexities of our current challenges, ‘’ he suggested.

The Speaker, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, also tasked President Tinubu to demand “Greater performance and accountability from our service chiefs and all security and enforcement agencies.’’

He added, ‘’I implore the President not to shy away from making the tough decisions. If necessary, we must not hesitate to enact changes within our security apparatus, for the cost of inaction is far too great to bear.”

“The recent move by the President to track and review the annual performance of Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies is indeed commendable and should be supported by all Nigerians.’’