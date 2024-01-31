South West re-strategizes as Kidnapping penetrates Zone

The South West zone in Nigeria is getting on the edge, as the issue of kidnapping predominantly a Northern states issue before now is spreading to the Zone.

Ibadan traditional Chieftaincy title-holders, otherwise known as Mogajis, on Tuesday, threatened to block all the escape routes in all the cities, towns, and villages, including the forests and bushes considered ungovernable spaces.

A statement by the President of Mogajis of Ibadanland, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, and Coordinator of the Ibadan Compound Peace Initiative, Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, said the resurgence of kidnapping and other criminal activities in Nigeria, especially in the South-West zone, called for serious concern.

The Mogajis further stressed that Ibadan, as the gateway to other South-West states, would not fold its arms and allow the menace to continue.

NUT chair

Reacting to the students’ kidnap, the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Akintoye Hassan, blamed the incident on the activities of the Boko Haram sect whom he said were waging a war on education.

Some years back, the issue of kidnapping was predominantly a Northern states issue but a few years back, insecurity challenge became predominant in Ondo State.

The most popular case was the attack on a church in Owo by gunmen who killed several innocent people. Up till today, we are yet to apprehend the culprit.

“Insecurity is leaving Ondo and it has crept to Ekiti and very soon it will penetrate everywhere in the Southwest.

Already there are cases of kidnapping along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The issue of insecurity as it affects education is that some group of people, some years back, declared education as forbidden which is the meaning of Haram, and many schools, because of the activities of this sect, were closed for years and the lives of students and teachers were threatened. Now, it is penetrating down to the SouthWest where education is our major bedrock.”

The NUT Chair expressed concerns that if the issue of kidnapping is not addressed headlong, it may lead Nigeria into a state of anarchy where people would resort to defending themselves.

“It is a serious challenge to the present leadership of this country. if it has not reached the peak for them, I think it has reached the pick to an average Nigerian and if something critical is not done, we are moving gradually towards a state of anarchy where people will resort to defending themselves. at that point, nobody will be assured of safety including those in the position of authority.

“It is an ugly development. Poor citizens who are already struggling in the face of economic hardship will now contend with criminals in the payment of ransom and the experience of people who have found themselves in similar situations has shown that everybody for himself, God for all,” Hassan disclosed.

In a related development, the Akarigbo of Remoland and Chairman, Ogun State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adewale Babatunde Ajayi on Monday expressed sadness over the reported killing of the two monarchs in Ekiti State.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, the Spokesman for Akarigbo palace and Baamofin of Remoland, Otunba Bayo Onafuwa, Oba Ajayi said “This news is sad.

“On behalf of all the Obas in Ogun state, HRM Akarigbo wishes to commiserate with the families of the departed. It is, however, a sad commentary on the state of insecurity in the country.

“Kabiyesi urges the government to do its best by protecting the lives of its citizens. It is now apparent that the issue of state security ought to be revisited as a matter of urgency”.

In the past few months, there has been an obvious rise in cases of abduction for ransom in South- West states, with the already overstretched conventional security outfit, resorting to giving residents security tips on how to avoid being abducted. The perpetrators, using the forest as cover were having a field day, harvesting ransom in millions from the unlucky, helpless ones caught in their traps.

Apparently getting emboldened, the perpetrators, who have been engaging in abduction largely unchecked, lately have been abducting targets in places not close to bush, that have previously been using as cover.

There were instances of them picking up people from their houses and offices even during the day time unchallenged, by the security operatives.

Besides Amotekun, other security agencies in the zone, including the police, have not been able to solve the problem.

Many victims of kidnapping and their families had not been reporting the incidents to the police because the security agency had been of little or no assistance.

The incident of kidnapping which has for some time gone down in Ogun State, seems to be making a comeback with pockets of incidents recorded recently.

On Thursday, January 25, the Lagos State PDP chairman, Philip Aivoji, and about nine members of the party were kidnapped around the Ogere end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The armed assailants reportedly intercepted the vehicles conveying the victims and forcibly took them into the bush. Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, who confirmed the incident, said police engaged the perpetrators in a gun battle, resulting in the release of nine of the abductees. Unfortunately, Aivoji has remained in captivity since then.

Similarly, a 70-year-old piggery farmer and elder with a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Ijebu Igbo, simply identified as Pa Adeife Ifelaja was also reportedly abducted by kidnappers on December 31, 2023.

Adeife was said to have been preparing to go for the crossover service into the year 2024 when the assailants abducted him at home. It was learnt that despite paying N12m ransom to the abductors, Pa Adeife, had not been released.

Also recently, the proprietress of Excel Group of Schools, Agbado, Ogun State, Mrs. Helen Odunubi, was allegedly abducted in broad daylight. The incident occurred inside the school premises located on the Ogunsua Crescent, Osere Baba Odun Matogbun area of Agbado in Ogun State, at about 1:00 p.m.

It was learnt that an unregistered vehicle conveying four passengers drove into the school premises while its occupants went straight to the school proprietress’ office.

A son of the victim, Ayodeji Odunubi, told the police that the perpetrators dragged his mother into a waiting van and drove out of the premises before anyone could challenge them.

Similarly, though Ogun State police command, has not officially declared it an incident of abduction, a Thai expatriate, identified as Chotika Sabrit, declared missing recently has not been found.

The 29-year-old, an employee at the Dragon Inn Restaurant and Spa in the Makun area, Sagamu Ogun State, was declared missing after she allegedly left the company’s premises.

The PUNCH also reported that on December 4, 2023, no fewer than six suspected hoodlums attacked a poultry farm and kidnapped three workers in Atoyo town in the Itele area of Ogun State.

In Ondo State, on January 18, the abduction of a couple was reported along the Akure-Ikere expressway. The vehicle conveying them was reportedly flagged down at the bad portion of the road by the hoodlums, who dragged them into the bush around Iju, a community in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

In Osun State, even though cases of abduction were largely unreported, on a few occasions that reports were made, victims were not released until huge amounts of money had been collected as ransom.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, some unknown gunmen abducted a nurse, identified as Mrs S. Ogunyinka, while returning from a farm along Iwo/Ileogbo Road in Osun State.

During the attack on the nurse, her husband was reportedly shot by the abductors, before the wife was taken to an unknown destination.

Ogunyinka, a staff nurse of the Primary Healthcare Department, Ola-Oluwa LG, Bode-Osi, Osun State, was not released until ransom running to millions was paid.

In Ekiti and Oyo states, the security situation was not in any way better. Last Saturday, the Chairman of Oyo State Tipper, Lorry, and Quarry Park Management System, Alhaji Akeem Akintola, popularly known as KUSO, was abducted in his residence at Ajiboye area, Omi Apata, Ibadan, the state capital.

Similarly, on Saturday, January 20, two persons were reportedly abducted in Otu town by unknown gunmen. The two victims were identified as Dayo Olayanju and Mrs Obasola, whose husband, Kehinde, was said to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

While states operating Amotekun Corps are finding it hard to keep at bay the marauding kidnappers, Lagos State refrained from joining the initiative citing the existence of a similar security outfit in its security apparatus, have been experiencing cases of abduction almost daily.