Two Ekiti Obas’ murder : Tinubu in one hour phone meeting with Ekiti Gov.

President Bola Tinubu, who was on the phone with Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, for about an hour on Monday to commiserate with the Ekiti people.

YOUNEWS learnt that Mr President also had given directives to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.

On Monday, gunmen killed two Ekiti monarchs-the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, while the Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, narrowly escaped.

The traditional rulers were returning from a function in Kogi State when their vehicles ran into the suspected kidnappers who were operating on the highway between Ipao and Oke Ako in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Killing of two monarchs by suspected kidnappers on Monday, made the affected Ekiti State communities to wear sober looks on Tuesday when the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, paid condolence visits to the palaces of the two communities and the people of the two towns.

The indigenes of the two communities, who spoke on the deaths of their monarchs, described the incident as a great loss to the two communities.

At the palace of Elesun, they cut the trees to signify the passage of the monarch while red flags were flown on masts as people sat in groups singing dirges over the Elesun’s transition.

Oyebanji, who said Ekiti State had been very peaceful, lamented the attack and unexpected killings, which he described as “unfortunate and an affront to the peaceful nature of the state”.

The governor, who spoke at the Palace of the Elesun and a small hall at Imojo where the building of the palace was ongoing, said that the incident was a sacrilege to the traditional institution in the state.

Oyebanji said, “I have absolute confidence in the security agencies to fish out the people involved in this crime against the traditional institution in Ekiti.

The government will continue to step up efforts at the security of the people because that is why we are here in government.

“My message to all the criminals is that Ekiti State is going to be too hot for them, we are going to get hot at them, and for those that are involved in this act, this sacrilege, they will be fished out.”

He described security as a joint task of both residents and the government, urging residents to continue assisting the security operatives by giving timely information to the security men within their environment.

The Second-in-Command to the Onimojo, the Elejira of Imojo, Chief Ayodele Dada, described the killing of the monarch as painful, saying the late traditional ruler initiated several developmental projects in the community.

Dada, who lamented frequent kidnapping activities in the area in the last few months, called on the government to double its efforts in providing security for the people of the state.

The traditional chief said, “We will sorely miss the late Kabiyesi. But in his memory, we appeal to the state government to complete the Imojo palace project which he began so that we can name it after him to immortalize him.”

The governor promised to assist the bereaved family and assist the Imojo community with the construction of the ongoing palace in the community.

Oyebanji also said efforts were in top gear to rescue the abductees describing the kidnap of the schoolchildren as callous and unacceptable.

Nothing would be spared in the efforts to rescue them, he vowed.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Ekiti State Governor on Media, Yinka Oyebode, confirmed that 10 persons were abducted.

He said, “Security agencies are already on the trail of the abductors with a mandate to bring the pupils back safely. Security is being stepped up across the state to flush out criminal elements from their hideouts”.

Also, President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, condemned the killing of the two obas even as he assured that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

“President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice,” a statement signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read.

The statement was titled, ‘President Tinubu condemns killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti, directs immediate rescue of kidnapped pupils.’

Tinubu, who grieved over the demise of the two monarchs, also directed the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around the Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

Tinubu orders arrest

Reacting to the incident, the President assured Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture was being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes as the security of life and property remained the primary responsibility of his government.

Mainwhile, the immediate-past governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, also condemned the monarchs’ killing, describing it as “senseless.”

Fayemi, in a statement he signed, urged security agencies “to take decisive actions against these marauders,” saying, “We need an all-of-society approach to solving this national problem.”

“It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow that I condemn the senseless killings of Oba David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, and Oba Olatunde Olusola, the Olumajo of Imole Ekiti, which occurred yesterday, Monday, January 29, 2024.

“I express my deepest condolences to the government and people of Ekiti State over this unfortunate incident. My heart aches for the families, friends, and communities affected by this appalling act of violence, as such acts of violence have no place in our society,” the ex-governor said.

“The country has witnessed an upsurge in the activity of kidnappers since the start of the New Year and Ekiti State which has been relatively peaceful also appears to be experiencing an increase in this heinous criminality.

“Whilst urging the security agencies to take decisive actions against these marauders, it is clear that we need an all-of-society approach to solving this national problem. I stand in solidarity with the government and people of Ekiti State in the efforts to rid the state of this menace even as I urge all our people to be more vigilant,” Fayemi said.

He called for a swift and thorough investigation of “this heinous crime,” urging the security agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“Such acts of violence cannot be tolerated, and every effort must be made to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions,” the former governor said.

“As we mourn the untimely passing of Kabiyesi Elesun and Olumojo, we must work together to foster a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for human life. Let us come together as a people to support one another and reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace, unity, and justice in Ekiti State and beyond.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, and the rest of our family, we pray for strength and solace for the families of the victims, and may the Lord grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amen,” Fayemi said.