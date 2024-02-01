kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four suspected kidnappers in Kano after collecting ransom from their victim in the state.

The suspect, Aminu Sadio, 24; Umar Aminu, 22; Adamu Abubakar, 30, and Adamu Tahir, 30, were alleged to have kidnapped their victims in Fugar, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State but were arrested in Kano State.

Tthe suspect was arrested by the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the command while investigating a case of kidnapping.

YOUNEWS leant that the police received a report of the kidnap of four persons at Fugar, Edo State on January 23 and the alleged collection of ransom by the kidnappers through Union Bank and Moniepoint respectively.

The the police using intelligence-based investigation arrested Aminu Sadio and Umar Aminu, the owners of the two accounts that received the ransom.

The police also arrested Adamu Abubakar and Adamu Tahir, who are accomplices in the kidnapping case.

The suspects, Aminu Sadio, 24; Umar Aminu, 22; Adamu Abubakar, 30, and Adamu Tahir, 30; were alleged to have kidnapped their victims in Fugar, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State but were arrested in Kano State.

Investigation is ongoing, and suspects would soon be charged to court.