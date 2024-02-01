Naira falls: Bureau De Change operators kick, close market today

The naira closed at N1,455.59/$ at the official window on Wednesday, according to the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

This is a 1.82 per cent appreciation from the N1482.57/$ it closed trading on Tuesday.

At the parallel market, it lost N61 to trade at N1,511/$. A Bureau De Change operator, Malam Ibrahim, said “For now, we are selling between N1,511/$ and N1,512/$. Earlier today, the dollar was sold between N1,535/$ and N1,540/$.”

Another operator said he could only sell at N1,510/dollar. However, a source at the market informed of a ‘no sales policy’ to be implemented by the BDC union tomorrow.

The source said the decision was taken today after serious deliberations on how to reduce the fall of the naira.

“Nobody is coming to market tomorrow. We want to close the market because honestly, the naira is just crashing anyhow.

This was caused by some media reports this week that the dollar was now selling for N1,500 even though we were still selling at N1,400.

Now everybody is blaming black market operators and that’s why we decided that the market will remain closed tomorrow,” the source said.

“We will resume next tomorrow, and the rate should be less than N1,400/$,” the source added.

On the cryptocurrency peer-to-peer market, the naira was trading for N1,495.1/$ on Binance’s P2P platform as of the time of filing this report.

The naira is recording its worst week on the official market following the move by FMDQ Securities Exchange to revise the methodology used to set the exchange rate. According to a market notice, this new calculation will attempt to narrow the gap between the official and parallel rates of the naira.

It said, “This revision aims to address recent fluctuations and challenges encountered in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (‘FX’) Market.”

It added, “These revisions are focused on enhancing the accuracy and reliability of the NAFEX and NAFEM rates determination process, with a focus on data availability and integrity involving a rigorous data validation process, including tolerance checks which shall be applied by FMDQ Exchange, subject to internal policies and procedures.”