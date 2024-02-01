Senate summons CBN Gov over Naira’s free fall

The Senate, on Wednesday, through its Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, to appear before it on Tuesday next week to answer questions on the state of the economy and the naira’s fall in the forex market.

The Committee, chaired by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC Lagos East), met on Wednesday when the naira plummeted to over N1,500/dollar and resolved to summon the CBN governor on the way out.

The naira at the official window on Tuesday, fell at an all-time low of N1,482 to $1.

The local unit had closed at 1,348 against the greenback on Monday after the FMDQ Security Exchange reviewed the methodology used for the calculation of its rates.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting held behind closed-doors at the National Assembly, Abiru said the state of the economy, especially the inflation index was of great concern to the lawmakers.

He said, “We have held a meeting this afternoon essentially to focus on the direction of the Nigerian economy.

“We are all living witnesses of what is going on. Underlining the major issue of the economy is the way the inflation index has been and of course, it is a major concern to us.

“We have deliberated among ourselves. Critical issues were addressed and we believe that the next line of action is to summon the CBN governor on Tuesday at 3 O’clock to brief us properly on the state of the economy.

“That we have resolved and will communicate to the governor of the CBN after which we will have further communication with members of the press.”