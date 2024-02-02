Again, Bureau De Change Operators ‘ll shut market on Monday

Operators are set to close the market next week on Monday due to the success recorded on Thursday, YOUNEWS is aware.

The source said, “There is another plan in motion to close the market next week Monday. It is going to be another crackdown so that the price of dollar will reduce to the barest minimum.”

BDC operators had closed their shop on Thursda, that was yesterday.

The Chairman of Bureau De Change operators in the FCT, Abdulahi Dauran, confirmed the plan ahead of Monday to local media.

Dauran noted that the operators were shutting down their operation because of the unavailability of dollars.

According to him, that has been an uptick in online business transactions and cryptocurrency, which has been affecting their business.