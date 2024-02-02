Angola Coach boasts: l’m exploring Nigeria’s flaws to win today !

Angola’s head coach, Pedro Goncalves has declared his admiration for the Super Eagles but plans to exploit the team’s flaws ahead of their impending AFCON 2023 quarterfinal match.

The Portuguese coach said although he acknowledges the Super Eagles’ supremacy in African football, he is sure his team can find weaknesses in their opponents and take advantage of them.

We respect Nigeria for everything they have done in African football. They are a powerful team with players in the Premier League and other top leagues in the world. There is Victor Osimhen, who I voted for in the Ballon d’Or award, and also Ademola Lookman,” Pedro Goncalves stated.

He went on to highlight the strengths of the Nigerian team, including their formation and key players, while also noting their weakness, which Angola intends to exploit. Goncalves expressed his team’s motivation and determination to make history by defeating the Super Eagles and showcasing the strength and power of the Angolan people on the pitch.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan today by 6pm Nigerian time.