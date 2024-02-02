Another Ekiti Oba shot dead inside palace, wife kidnapped !

Gunmen on Thursday night invaded the palace of Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State and killed the traditional ruler .

The Oba , General Segun Aremu (rtd) died cold bloodedly in his own pool of blood.

The gunmen also whisked away the wife of the monarch and two others.

Koro in Kwara is the neighbouring town of Irele/Oke Ako/Ipao/Oke Aiyedun and Ikole and shares boundaries with Ekiti State where two monarchs were recently killed.

Spokeswoman of the Kwara State Police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in the wee hours of Friday.

AbdulRazaq charged the security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away, and bring them to book.

“We will certainly get the perpetrators and ensure that this is their last crime against humanity.

“My profound condolences go to the people of Koro. Our hearts are broken, and we stand by them at this time and always