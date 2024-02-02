CBN directives to banks on excess Dollar yielding result

Indications are unfolding that the latest CBN directive which is aimed at unifying the official and parallel market rates of the local unit is already yielding positive fruits.

There were huge forex transactions in the banks on Thursday for fear of meeting the deadline.

All banks were running from pillar to post, just to ensure their books remain within the new FX prudential limit

It was a huge rebound from over N1500/$ it sold on Wednesday.

The development led to a sharp rebound of the national currency in the official market. Bureau De Change operators in Lagos, Kano, and Abuja also pushed to sell their dollar holding amid fear the local unit might sustain the gain in coming days.

In Abuja, the naira traded at the parallel market between N1,300/$ and N1,350/$

It went for between N1400/$ and N1400/ at Lagos airport.

On Thursday, several banks sold forex to their customers.

Ahead of the midnight February 1, 2024 deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria to commercial banks to sell all excess foreign exchange holdings, Deposit Money Banks on Thursday made frantic efforts to offload their surplus dollar stocks.

The treasury departments of the DMBs spent the entire day battling to sell their excess FX holdings. Officials processed several foreign exchange request forms of their customers as they sold more dollars to them.

The CBN had in a circular released on Wednesday, ordered DMBs to sell their excess dollar stocks latest February 1, 2024. The CBN also warned lenders against hoarding excess foreign currencies for profit.

According to officials, the central bank believes some commercial banks hold long-term foreign exchange positions to enable them to profit from the volatile movements of exchange rates.