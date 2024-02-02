It’s semi final for Nigeria, End of the road for Angola

Nigeria is the first side to book a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations after Ademola Lookman’s first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win over Angola in the last eight on Friday.

Lookman finished off a flying run down the left by winger Moses Simon, who skipped the challenge of defender Kialonda Gaspar to break free and then teed up his team mate for his third goal of the tournament.

The 26-year-old’s 41st-minute strike at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium was enough to set up a semi-final meeting on Wednesday against either the Cape Verde Islands or South Africa, who play their quarter-final on Saturday.

Nigeria have now qualified for the semi-final in 13 of their last 15 Cup of Nations appearances and been elevated to the role of favourites at a tournament where almost all the heavyweight contenders have been dumped out.

Angola had their chances, notably hitting the woodwork through substitute Zini in the 59th minute as he was put through by a clever defence-splitting pass, but Nigeria proved the superior side.

The Angolans, who have never been further than the last eight in previous Cup of Nations tournaments, came close to the lead inside four minutes.

A corner was flicked on at the near post and Mabululu saw his shot from two yards brilliantly saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili.

Victor Osimhen had Nigeria’s first real opportunity midway through the first half but his header was too close to Angola keeper Antonio Dominique.

Nigeria had better chances in the second half with Zaidu Sanusi and Alex Iwobi missing with their shots and Simon cutting inside again to set up a chance but having his effort blocked.

It was a frustrating night for African Footballer of the Year Osimhen who headed home a 75th-minute freekick but it was disallowed after a VAR check.

Five minutes later he was put through by Lookman but delayed his effort and got dispossessed by the Angolan defence.

Later on Friday, also in Abidjan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea meet in the second of the quarter-final clashes.

Osimhen was what you might call a constant threat this evening … Lookman and Iwobi also had excellent games. And collectively, Nigeria's defence was extremely solid. They have quite some balance in that side.