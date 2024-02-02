Kidnappers flogging, Ekiti schoolchildren to quicken Ransom Payment

The Proprietor of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State, Gabriel Adesanya, has revealed that the abductors of the schoolchildren and tutors of the school are flogging them.

The proprietor made the revelation to The PUNCH on Wednesday, following the kidnap that took place on Monday.

Adesanya said each time the kidnappers called, which they do with different telephone numbers, they hear the cries of the pupils as they are being flogged.

The kidnappers have started to maltreat the abductees and it is causing a series of problems right now.

“They called the parents of the pupils who were abducted and the husband of one of the women.

“We were told that during their calls, they heard how they were flogging the children and the way they were crying to call the attention of the parents.

“They also threatened them to provide the ransom as early as possible or they would do and undo.

“They have called close to five relatives so far.

“They called the mother of two of the kidnapped pupils and asked how much she had gotten so far, but she replied that she did not have anything yet.

The husband of the female worker they called said his wife complained that they were maltreating her and the children.”

Gabriel said the kidnappers were using their phones and not the phones of their victims.

“Those that were called discovered that it was not the phones of the abductees that they were using.

“They were using different numbers to call.”

The abductors had on Tuesday made a demand of N100 million ransom to free the abductees after kidnapping them on their way home after school