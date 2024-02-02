Nigeria eyes AFCON Cup as She tackles Angola today

It’s very high hope on the side of Nigeria today

Nigeria is heading into their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Angola today full of confidence that they can advance deeper into the tournament … and history is very much on their side.

Angola have proven a tough opponent in the past, with Nigeria edging the head-to-head 3-2 and a further five draws. But it should be said that the Super Eagles have never lost to Palancas Negras outside of Luanda.

But more than that, Nigeria have proven in the past that when they get to the quarterfinals, 90 per cent of the time they advance.

The side have progressed in nine of their 10 previous clashes in the last-8, with just one blemish in 2008. We take a look at their 10 past quarterfinal matchups.

1992 – NIGERIA 1-0 ZAIRE

Prior to 1992 the Cup of nations had either a second group stage or went straight to semifinals, so Nigeria’s first clash in the quarterfinals of the competition was this one against Zaire. It was settled by a lone goal from the late, great Rashidi Yekini midway through the first half. The Super Eagles finished third this year.

1994 – ZAIRE 0-2 NIGERIA

The same two side met in the quarterfinals two years later and again it was Yekini who proved the difference. This time he scored a brace in the second half, the second goal from the penalty spot. Nigeria lifted the title as they beat Zambia’s rebuilt national side 2-1 in the final in Tunis. For the second tournament in a row Yekini won the Golden Boot.

2000 – NIGERIA 2-1 SENEGAL

Nigeria did not appear in the next two finals after 1994 but returned in 2000 and faced Senegal in the quarterfinals. Khalilou Fadiga gave the Lions of Teranga an early lead, but Julius Aghahowa equalised with five minutes remaining and then added a second in early in extra-time to give the Super Eagles safe passage. They lost on penalties to Cameroon in the final.

2002 – NIGERIA 1-0 GHANA

A clash of west African giants in the quarters, but Nigeria prevailed as Garba Lawal handed them the win with a goal 10 minutes from fulltime. Nigeria lost to Senegal in the semis but finished with the bronze medal.

2004 – CAMEROON 1-2 NIGERIA

Another heavyweight clash in the quarters as legendary Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o gave his side the lead just before the break, but there was still time for Jay-Jay Okocha to equalise before halftime. John Utaka found a winning goal on 73 minutes.

2006 – NIGERIA 1-1 TUNISIA

The first time Nigeria needed penalties in the quarterfinals, they took an early lead against Tunisia through Victor Obinna, but Karim Haggui equalised for the north Africans early in the second half. Both teams missed two penalties in the shoot-out in the first five, before Riadh Bouazizi could not convert in sudden death and Nigeria won 6-5. Didier Drogba’s goal for Ivory Coast put Nigeria out in the semifinals.

2008 – GHANA 2-1 NIGERIA

The Super Eagles’ only quarterfinal loss came against hosts Ghana 16 years ago, despite taking the lead through a Yakubu penalty on 35 minutes. But Michael Essien equalised just before halftime and powerful forward Junior Agogo netted the winner with seven minutes remaining.

2010 – ZAMBIA 0-0 NIGERIA

The Soper Eagles edged Zambia 5-4 on penalties after the teams played to a goalless draw but lost 1-0 in the semifinals to nemesis Ghana. The Zambians showed they were building something with this performance and two years later lifted the title, when Nigeria failed to qualify for the finals in Gabon.

2013 – IVORY COAST 1 NIGERIA 2

A young team under the late coach Stephen Keshi took on Ivory Coast’s Golden Generation and won 2-1. Emmanuel Emenike, who has started his professional career in host country south Africa, gave Nigeria the lead, but Cheick Tiote, who sadly passed away in 2017 aged 30, equalised. Sunday Mba had the final say 12 minutes from the end though as Nigeria went on to lift the trophy by beating Burkina Faso in the final.

2019 – NIGERIA 2-1 SOUTH AFRICA

Nigeria were favourites for this one but were given a scare by a Bafana Bafana side that had ousted hosts Egypt in the last-16. Samuel Chukwueze put Nigeria in front in the first half, but when Bongani Zungu equalised it looked as though the game would go to extra-time. But William Troost-Ekong profited from a goalkeeper error to score a minute from the end and send Nigeria through. They lost to eventual champions Algeria in the semis

@ Supersport.com